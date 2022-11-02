HARTSELLE — "Our parents are huge Alabama fans," said Tyde Witt.
That may be an understatement.
Tyde is named for the Crimson Tide. His brother is named Saban. Both play football for the Hartselle Tigers.
"I was born right after he was hired," said Saban Witt. "He hadn't even coached a game yet."
Eight SEC championships and six national championships later, it seems like a good idea.
"Talk about having faith. He could've been their Doug Barfield," Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore, an Auburn fan, said of one of the less successful coaches for his favorite team. "But that's just what it's like here in Alabama"
With Tyde now a senior, and Saban, a sophomore, just getting his first varsity reps, this season has been the only chance the brothers will get to play together.
"It's pretty cool," said Saban
"I like it a lot," added Tyde. "It's special."
Tyde and Saban are just one of several pairs of brothers getting the chance to play together on Hartselle's team, something that Moore says makes high school football great.
But it's not just the chance to play together that has made this 10-0 season special so far. Each brother is making an impact on the field.
Tyde specifically has become one of the top leaders on the team.
"I've just taken it day by day. I don't think I've switched that much up," said Tyde. "I hadn't really thought about it to be honest, but I guess I have been a little more vocal."
Moore had more to say about that impact his senior offensive lineman has made.
"When he was a sophomore he wasn't really ready to play, but he had to and he grew through it," Moore said. "He's definitely a leader. He's a great kid, super consistent, everything we want a Hartselle kid to be."
Leadership will be ultra important as the Tigers began their playoff journey Friday. While the team is proud of its back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, a first in school history, all the players can think about is how last year ended.
While Gardendale was arguably a tough No. 4 seed in 2021, Hartselle's first-round loss to the Rockets still leaves a sour taste.
"I feel like the team has bought in more. We can go all the way and everybody believes that," said Tyde. "Last year I'm not sure you can say everybody believed that."
"We're a better team this year," added Saban. "We weren't happy with the way last year ended and everybody has worked way harder."
Both brothers said the team is more prepared for the postseason this year thanks to a tougher schedule, something Moore made a priority going into last offseason.
"The competition level has been way different. We're more battle tested than we were a year ago, especially on the road," said Moore. "I think our kids feel different. The chemistry is better, the leadership is better. The vibes definitely feel different."
Hartselle will host Buckhorn on Friday in the playoff opener. And while the team is focused, the brothers are going to make sure they soak up every bit of the moment.
"This is the first playoff game I'll get a chance to play in. My heart races just thinking about it," Saban said. "It's exciting. This is why you play."
