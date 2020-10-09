HARTSELLE — Bryan Moore called it a program changer for his Tigers.
It’s difficult to disagree.
Moore’s Hartselle Tigers needed a win Thursday night to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Tigers got what they wanted in impressive fashion with a 35-9 victory over undefeated and No. 10 ranked Muscle Shoals.
“No doubt that’s our biggest win of the season,” Moore said. “The key was being able to run the ball and stop the run. We finally got on the same page tonight.”
Hartselle (5-3, 3-2) trailed 9-0 with 3:04 left in the second quarter. Fletcher turned the game around with a 61-yard dash to end zone 28 seconds later to put Hartselle on the scoreboard.
“We needed a spark and he delivered,” Moore said.
The Tigers added a second touchdown on a Mookie Moore 27-yard run two minutes later to take a 14-9 halftime lead.
Muscle Shoals (5-2, 4-1) never recovered. The Trojans didn’t threaten to score in the second half.
Meanwhile, Hartselle added a second-half touchdown on a five-yard run by EJ Colbert, a defensive lineman who took a direct snap on first-and-goal at the Muscle Shoals 5.
Quarterback Parker Sawyer added a 40-yard run touchdown. Linebacker Dominic Simmons closed out the scoring with an interception return.
It was quite a showing for a team that showed little offense in a 17-9 loss at Athens last week.
“This is big because we beat a really good football team,” Moore said.
Hartselle’s win gives the Class 6A, Region 8 standings a new look. Cullman, which is idle this week, is 4-0. Athens, which beat Buckhorn, 47-12, is now 4-1 along with Muscle Shoals. Hartselle and Buckhorn are both 3-2. Hartselle visits Hazel Green (2-4, 0-4) next Friday and closes out region play at Buckhorn the next week.
“Now we have a chance to take second place in the region and host a first-round game,” Moore said. “That would be huge for our team.”
