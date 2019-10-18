CULLMAN — Hartselle held Cullman for nearly 42 minutes of game time, but the Bearcats finally broke through on Friday night. Trailing by seven, Cullman scored its first touchdown to make it a one-point game with 5:57 left. Cullman then marched down the field on its next drive and scored on a quarterback sneak with 6.5 seconds left to beat Hartselle 15-10.
The Tigers’ defense kept Cullman at bay all night, but Cullman put together two good drives that made the difference.
“It absolutely stinks to lose a game we feel like we should’ve won,” said Hartselle coach Bo Culver. “We didn’t win, so now, we have to go back to work.”
The loss drops Hartselle to fourth place in the region, which is where it will stay come playoff time. Hartselle’s wins over Columbia and Decatur guaranteed making the Class 6A playoffs.
Friday was about seeding, and it was also about pride. Hartselle (3-5, 2-3) held a five-game winning streak over Cullman (4-5, 3-2) and had won nine of the last 10 before quarterback Max Dueland’s 1-yard run gave Cullman the win.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re losing bad, up big or it’s a close game, we’re going to do what we do,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said.
The two teams played an old-school game of keep-away until the end. Cullman opened with a 14-play drive that ended in a 31-yard field goal that put it up 3-0.
Hartselle didn’t return the favor until the second half. It drove to Cullman’s 5-yard line in 12 plays, then kicker Crawford Lang knocked through a 22-yard field goal that tied it.
After both teams stalled, Hartselle put together the night's first touchdown drive, going 43 yards capped by running back Brinten Barclay's 3-yard touchdown run to give Hartselle a 10-3 lead with 8:29 left. Cullman responded with its own touchdown drive but missed the extra point. The Tigers then went three-and-out to set up Cullman’s game-winning touchdown drive.
“I’m proud of my guys the way they fought,” Culver said. “We were a big play away from winning the game.”
Hartselle has two non-region games, against Hazel Green and Scottsboro, before the playoffs. The Tigers will play the winner of Class 6A, Region 5 when the playoffs start in three weeks.
