Thomas “Buddy” Pell is the new defensive coordinator for the Hartselle Tigers.
Pell, 25, comes from Arab, where he was an assistant coach.
Pell is the grandson of college coaching legend Charley Pell, who was head coach at Jacksonville State, Clemson and Florida. Pell, who played for Bear Bryant on Alabama’s national championship team in 1961, died in 2001.
The younger Pell played in high school at Mountain Brook. He followed his grandfather’s path and played at Alabama. He later served as a student assistant at Alabama.
Pell replaces Bert Newton, who left to become defensive coordinator at Vestavia.
