Hartselle’s Robbie Fields is now an assistant golf coach with the women’s program at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.
Fields, a 2014 Hartselle graduate, earned his bachelor's degree in business management (PGA Golf Management concentration) from Mississippi State this past spring. He spent the last year as a volunteer assistant for the Mississippi State women’s team.
"I am very pleased to have Coach (Robbie) Fields join our staff here at East Carolina," head coach CC Buford said. "He is a talented teacher of the game and a high-character individual, which were important traits I was searching for in an assistant coach.
"Robbie made a significant impact on the women's golf team at Mississippi State last season and will fit in well with the direction we want to grow the program at ECU.”
Fields was the recipient of the 2017 PGA Golf Management Joe Assell Leadership and the 2018 PGA Golf Management Dr. S. Roland Jones Student-of-the-Year Awards. He was also a member of the 2018 PGA Jones Cup Team that captured the national championship for the PGM schools.
Prior to his first collegiate coaching position, Fields worked at the Hank Johnson School of Golf in Birmingham for eight months assisting Hank Johnson, the 2004 PGA Teacher-of-the-Year.
Fields has also worked as a PGA Golf Management Level 1 and 2 intern at the Sea Island Golf Performance Center (St. Simons Island, Georgia), Crooked Stick Golf Club (Carmel, Indiana) and Northern Texas PGA Section (Dallas).
