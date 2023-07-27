HARTSELLE — Since Bryan Moore took over the Hartselle football program prior to 2020, the Tigers have seen plenty of success.
In his first year as head coach, Hartselle finished a modest 7-4 with a playoff berth. However, in 2021 they improved to 11-1 with an undefeated regular season and a region championship.
Last year the Tigers went 13-1 with yet another undefeated regular season and region championship.
Overall, in three seasons under Moore, Hartselle boasts a 29-6 record.
"I think we were a little ahead of schedule in year two, but this is where we wanted the program to be," Moore said.
But as the 2023 season approaches, Moore faces challenges that he hasn't yet seen in his time with the Tigers. Hartselle's offense, which has averaged 41 points each of the last two seasons, is replacing eight starters. They include quarterback Jack Smith (2,480 yards passing, 33 total touchdowns), leading receiver Eli Tidwell (1,014 yards receiving, 11 touchdowns), UNA signee Izayah Fletcher (907 yards receiving, six touchdowns) and four offensive linemen.
"Those guys were not only great players, but most of them were three-year starters," said Moore. "They had incredible careers, historic careers, really, and they meant a lot to Hartselle football."
As quick he was to praise those players, Moore was just as quick to put a halt to any concerns about the team this season.
"What our guys need to understand is its not 2021 or '22. It's 2023, a whole different year," Moore said. "We have to have new guys step up, and I think we've had that, not just on the field, but from a leadership standpoint as well.
"The cool thing is that these guys have been developed and molded for this moment," Moore said. "We want our guys to be 17 or 18, juniors and seniors, when they become starters. That's what coach (Bob) Godsey did before here that had so much success, and we're trying to continue that."
What Hartselle will have coming back is senior running back RI Fletcher. One of the state's most dynamic players who already has multiple Division 1 offers, Fletcher had 2,124 all-purpose yards, including 1,306 rushing, a season ago with 24 total touchdowns.
Landon Blackwood will take over at quarterback. The senior started at receiver last year and will be the Tigers' sixth starting quarterback in as many seasons.
The last two have both thrown for more than 2,000 yards, as Moore said each new quarterback has "kind of outdone the previous."
Hartselle's offensive line will average 290-300 pounds, according to Moore and, while the team returns no receiver who had more than 57 yards receiving, he said they have five to six guys who are capable of being playmakers.
The real reason for Moore's confidence in an offensive reload in 2023, though, comes from the team's coaching staff.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Lang, who called the plays each of the two seasons, is back, as is every other assistant.
"Our coaching staff stayed together, which is a first for me," Moore said. "Will deserves a lot of credit for the success we've had, but so does the rest of our staff. I have a lot of faith in our coaches."
Hartselle opens the season Aug. 25 at Austin. The schedule doesn't get easier, either, with region games against Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Cullman and non-region games vs. Oxford, Gadsden City and Bob Jones.
However, when asked if the Tigers could again push for another undefeated regular season, region championship and deep playoff run, Moore remained confident.
"That's the expectation that we have here every year. We expect to win, and that's the mark of a great program and team," Moore said. "Sometimes you might get a team that's not as talented, but they find a way to win because that's all they know how to do."
