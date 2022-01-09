HARTSELLE — Saturday couldn’t have gone any better for the Hartselle Tigers.
Both the boy's and girl's teams knocked off rival Cullman to move to 2-0 in area play.
In the boy’s game, Hartselle defeated Cullman 67-60. The Bearcats came into the contest 15-1 and ranked No. 6 in class 6A.
“It was the next game in area play, and it was a big one. You need to hold serve at home,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “We were able to steal one on the road Tuesday against a good Decatur team. To get this one tonight, it was huge.”
The girl’s game wasn’t as dramatic as the Tigers won 75-57. However, a special moment came late in the second quarter when star point guard Masyn Marchbanks drained a 3-pointer to go over 2,000 career points.
“It feels good. A lot of people don’t get to this point,” Marchbanks said. “I’ve worked hard, been blessed with many talents and also been blessed with a lot of people that helped me get to this point.”
Hartselle boys 67, Cullman 60: After trailing 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 34-33 at halftime, the Tiger flipped the switch.
When the third quarter buzzer sounded, Hartselle quickly grabbed a lead they would never surrender.
The Tigers outscored Cullman 18-5 in the quarter, holding the Bearcats scoreless for nearly the first five minutes.
“We have a great coaching staff, and they deserve all the credit for this win,” Key said. “In a big time 6A game, you’re not going to be able to just do things one way the whole game. Our staff pointed out some things that we needed to do differently and made adjustments that helped us win this game.”
Every time it seemed the Bearcats might come close to tying or retaking the lead, the Tigers answered with a big bucket of their own.
"We have good guard play. When you have good guard play, they can take on traps and handle the pressure that is put on them for 32 minutes,” Key said. “I thought the key in the game was the guy with the ball making a good decision to get it to someone else and then that guy making a good decision. We did that more times than not.”
Kiah Key led Hartselle with 22 points. Kohl Key finished with 13, while Luke Ward had 11. Thomas Itsede had 10. Garrison Sharpe led Cullman with 20 points.
Coming into the game Cullman was 15-1, while Hartselle was 11-9. The two teams have played drastically different schedules. It showed Saturday night and it has led to Hartselle’s 2-0 area start.
“Our schedule has toughened us up and given us the opportunity to see plenty of size, speed and athleticism,” Key said. “I think some have given up on us, think we’re not good, because they look at our record and haven’t seen us play. No one likes losing, but I think the schedule has really benefited us and has prepared us for area play.”
Hartselle girls 75, Cullman 57: The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers Saturday to pull out the dominant win.
Marchbanks finished her career game with 33 points, including 22 in the first half. It was her 19th point that pushed her over the 2,000 mark.
When she hit the shot to reach the milestone, the Hartselle fans erupted as a huge banner commemorating the event unfurled from the top of the gym.
“I’m thankful for the support of Hartselle and all my teammates,” Marchbanks said. “They’ve always seen me as a great player, but I hope they see me as more than that when I leave here.”
Gracie Hill finished with 14 points, while Maggie McCleskey had eight. Ava McSwaim led Cullman with 33.
