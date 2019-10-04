HARTSELLE — Cal George led Hartselle with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs in beating Columbia 76-0 on Friday.
The Tigers (2-4, 1-2 in Class 6A, Region 7) scored 34 first-quarter points in securing the victory. Brinten Barclay added two touchdown runs. Kaleb Moore had a scoring run and catch apiece. Izayah Fletcher, Hunter Franks and Jayce Dubose also had touchdown grabs. Ryan Langston and Noah Lawler each returned interceptions for touchdowns.
Columbia (0-6, 0-3) has failed to score a point this season and has lost 38 straight games dating back to the 2015 season.
Hartselle coach was pleased with his team's effort.
"Fantastic," Culver said. "Our guys came out, took care of business early, did what they're supposed to do."
As Hartselle snapped a three-game losing streak, George said the team's focus was on finishing the season strong.
"We're just looking to keep our eyes ahead," George said. "Everybody's got to stay upbeat and go to work everyday."
"There's a lot to build on," Langston said. "We really showed some promise on both sides of the ball."
Hartselle will host rival Decatur on Friday in a pivotal region game that could help decide each team's playoff fate. The Red Raiders fell to Muscle Shoals 49-13 to drop to 1-6 and 0-3.
"That's a big game," Culver said. "Big game, big rivalry game. Obviously for us we're both fighting for playoff contention and so we've got to compete and go win and be successful."
Columbia will host Athens in a region contest.
