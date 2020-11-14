Two Hartselle pitchers have signed to play in college.
Hartselle softball pitcher Jenna Smith has signed with Lindsay Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. The Blue Raiders compete in the Mid-South Conference with schools that include Martin Methodist and Freed-Hardeman.
Smith is a four-year varsity pitcher at Hartselle for head coach Christy Ferguson.
Hartselle baseball pitcher Carter Borden has signed with the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The Chargers compete in the Gulf South Conference with schools that include West Alabama, Montevallo and Delta State.
Borden is a member of the pitching staff for Hartselle head coach William Booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.