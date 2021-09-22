MUSCLE SHOALS — Hartselle improved to 5-0 in area play with a 3-0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-23) win over Muscle Shoals in high school volleyball on Tuesday.
The Tigers rounded out the tri-match with a 2-0 (25-21, 25-11) win over Florence to improve to 21-12 on the season.
Jadyn Chesser had 24 kills and 12 digs to lead Hartselle. Alia Wright had 13 kills and Katie Gillott had 11 kills and five digs.
Megan Lee had 23 digs for the Tigers, while Ashley Holshouser had 14 digs. Grace Tapscott finished the day with 31 assists and Amber Holshouser had 18 assists and four digs.
