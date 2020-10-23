NEW MARKET — The Hartselle Tigers traveled to Buckhorn with a trip to the postseason on the line.
Hartselle put together their best game of the season in wrapping up a playoff spot with a 52-7 win over the Bucks.
The Tigers dominated the first half as they scored on five of their seven possessions to take a 31-0 lead at halftime.
“We played extremely well in the first half,” said Hartselle coach Bryan Moore. “We played well in all phases of the game.”
Crawford Lang got Hartselle on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal with 5:30 left in the first to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
A couple of minutes later, Parker Sawyer connected with Izayah Fletcher for a 56-yard touchdown to put Hartselle up 10-0.
Sawyer added to the Hartselle lead with 10:51 left in the second when he connected with Sage Smothers for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 17-0.
The Tigers extended their lead to 24-0 with 4:10 left in the second when JT Blackwood hit Ri Fletcher for a 29-yard touchdown.
Three minutes later, Mookie Moore scored on a four-yard run to push the Hartselle lead to 31-0.
The Tigers outgained the Bucks 299-46 in the first half.
Buckhorn scored their only points of the game with 6:43 left in the third on a 35-yard touchdown pass to cut the Hartselle lead to 31-7.
Coleman Mizell intercepted a Buckhorn pass on their next drive and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to push the Hartselle lead to 38-7 late in the third quarter.
Jakaleb Goodwin picked off a Buckhorn pass at the 18-yard line to stop a Bucks drive and give the ball back to the Tigers. Eight plays later, Mookie Moore scored his second touchdown of the game on an eight-yard run with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter. The score extended the lead to 45-7.
The Tigers capped their scoring with 1:50 left in the fourth when Jack Smith scored on a 30-yard run to make the score 52-7.
Hartselle outgained Buckhorn 450 yards to 197. The Tigers finished with 298 yards rushing and 152 yards passing while giving up 128 yards rushing and 69 yards passing.
“The number of things that this group of young men and coaches have overcome this season from injuries to COVID to three head coaches in three years,” said Moore. “I am proud of what we have accomplished thus far.”
As Hartselle was leaving the field, Cullman kicked a 21-yard field goal to defeat Muscle Shoals 30-29 and give the Tigers the third spot in the region.
Hartselle (7-3, 5-2) will have the week off before traveling to Briarwood Christian to open the playoffs.
