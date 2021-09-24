HARTSELLE — On a night when Hartselle was honoring the 10-year anniversary of its 2011 state championship team, the 2021 Tiger defense did its best to impersonate them.
The 2011 Hartselle team won the school’s lone championship on the back of an elite defense. Not to be outdone, the undefeated 2021 Tigers showcased their own version of elite, forcing undefeated Russellville into five turnovers to come away with a 58-21 win.
“We had some great calls defensively in the second half to force those turnovers,” said Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore. “Forcing turnovers has really driven our team this year, and that was the story again tonight.”
It might be hard to believe, but the game was tight at halftime.
After taking a 14-0 lead on an eight-yard run by running back Ri Fletcher and a one-yard run from JT Blackwood, Russellville answered with two Conner Warhurst touchdown runs (38 and five yards) of their own. A 35-yard field goal from Crawford Lang was what gave Hartselle their 17-14 halftime lead.
But in what has become the norm for Hartselle this season, they dominated the second half, scoring 41 points.
“That’s how it’s been all year; we’ve been a second half team,” Moore said. “We’ve got to start a little faster sometimes, but if I’m picking a half to be better in, it's the second half.”
The Tigers forced four of their five turnovers in the second half, two of them coming off interceptions by cornerback Walker Hoyle. The junior jumped a pass for a 29-yard pick-six and then added another pick on the next drive.
“We had seen them line up in that formation in film, so I knew it was coming,” Hoyle said. “I was just waiting for them to throw because I knew it was six when they did.”
It wasn’t just the turnovers that kick-started the Tigers. On the first play of the second half, Fletcher found a hole on a GT-Counter. The sophomore, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, never looked back as he sprinted untouched for a 79-yard touchdown.
“When I saw the hole, I knew it was touchdown,” Fletcher said. “I’ve been trying to grind it out with my ankle, so it felt great to get that score. Hopefully it’s just the start of more to come.”
Hartselle’s other second-half touchdowns came on a 49-yard pass from Blackwood to Eli Tidwell, a 30-yard run by Armahdeo Dunigan and a kickoff return by Izayah Fletcher.
Russellville’s lone second-half score was a 26-yard run from Malachi Duncan.
With the win, Hartselle moves to 6-0 on the season. The Tigers now have their eyes set on the Class 6A, Region 8 championship as they prepare to take on Athens and Muscle Shoals, the previous two winners of the region, in the next two weeks.
“Coming into the season, I think a lot of people didn’t think we could be this good,” Hoyle said. “We’ve been playing with a chip on our shoulder, and now we’re ready to show everyone that we’re the real deal.”
