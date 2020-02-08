HARTSELLE — A season with great opportunity took another step forward for the Hartselle Tigers.
Hartselle overwhelmed Cullman, 79-48, to take the Class 6A, Area 14 championship Friday night behind 32 points from Brody Peebles.
To the victor goes the right to host a subregional game Tuesday vs. Columbia. Muscle Shoals beat Columbia, 60-46, Friday to win the Area 15 championship.
“When you have an opportunity like this, you want to squeeze everything you can out of your team,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “I thought we played more like a team on a mission. That’s what you want to see right now.”
Hartselle (24-6) is one win away from returning to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State for the first time since 2003. That was the year Hartselle advanced to the Class 5A Final Four under Coach Johnny Berry.
The Tigers were in a similar situation last year. They won the area and needed to beat Columbia in the subregional to advance. The visiting Eagles left town with a three-point victory and a ticket to Wallace.
“That (loss to Columbia) has motivated us for a year,” Hartselle senior Tad Sivley said. “The program has come a long way since Coach Key came (in 2014). Every year we have taken another step forward. The next big step is getting to Wallace.”
Hartselle came into the game Friday in an unfamiliar situation for this season. The Tigers had not played in a week, and their last game was a 72-69 loss at Florence.
“Practice this past week was pretty much the same as ever with us, just working to get better,” Peebles said. “I think having to think about that loss for a whole week might have made us a little hungrier tonight.”
The game was tied 6-6 with 3:15 to go in the first quarter when the Tigers took control. They outscored Cullman 11-2 behind 3-point baskets from Peebles, Ryan Dunn and Luke Ward. Coleman Mizell added another bucket.
It was 17-8 after one, and there was no looking back for Hartselle. The Tigers outscored Cullman 25-15 in the second quarter. Peebles had 13, including three 3s. The lead was 42-23 at halftime and then 66-35 after three quarters.
The only real suspense of the night was if Peebles would get his career 2,000th point. He entered the game needing 34. He had 18 in the first half. His 10 in the third quarter got him to 1,994. He got two quick buckets early in the fourth to put him at 1,998.
Then with 6:58 play, Key pulled Peebles from the game, much to the dismay of the Hartselle student section, which started a chant for “2 more points.” Key quickly returned Peebles to the game with 6:38 to play. After two missed shots, Peebles was done for the night.
“I think that was the right call,” Peebles said. “The game was getting really wild in the fourth quarter. We didn’t need to take a chance of something bad happening. We have more important things ahead for our team.”
