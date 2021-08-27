HUNTSVILLE — J.T. Blackwood threw three touchdown passes to lead Hartselle past Mae Jemison 41-0 Thursday at Lewis Crews Stadium.
Armahdeo Dunigan added two touchdown runs for the Tigers (2-0). Backup quarterback Jack Smith also had a scoring run.
The defense shut out its opponent for the second week in a row after blanking Austin in the season opener. Dalton Green registered a sack, and Coleman Mizell picked off a Mae Jemison pass.
"They were shorthanded," Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. "But we handled business, and we played well early. Our defense ... that's two shutouts in a row, and we're proud of that. So, I'm proud of the kids. They handled business. They were mature. We had signs of a veteran team tonight."
Hartselle scored all of its points on its first six possessions. The only possession of the half that did not produce points for the Tigers was ended by the half expiring.
"I feel like we're off to a great start," Blackwood said after Hartselle's second win in as many games to open the season. "I feel like our offense is moving in a positive direction. Our defense is looking very good."
Hartselle (2-0) received the opening kickoff and completed its first drive with Blackwell completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Izayah Fletcher with 9:38 left in the first quarter.
After Mae Jemison (0-2) went three and out, the Tigers added to their lead when Dunigan had a 15-yard touchdown run with 6:16 remaining in the opening frame.
On their third possession, the Tigers scored on one play as Blackwood connected on his second touchdown toss of the game, a 53-yarder to Eli Tidwell at the 4:18 mark of the period.
Hartselle built a 28-0 lead before the first quarter ended when Blackwood found R.J. Gray for a 59-yard pass with 42 seconds to go.
"He's sharp," Moore said of Blackwell's performance. "We've had guys that have stepped up around him, too. Our offensive line's played really well, and our receivers and our running backs and two back-up running backs that have come in and played really well."
Dunigan had a five-yard run at 8:15 left in the first half, and Smith scored from seven yards out at the 4:25 mark of the second quarter to cap the scoring.
Hartselle will open Class 6A, Region 8 play at Cullman on next Friday. It will be the Tigers' third road game in a row to start the season.
"I feel like it will be a tough game for sure," Hartselle linebacker Kaleb Moore said. "They're one of the good teams. We've got to come out ... have no mental mistakes."
Mae Jemison will begin its Class 5A, Region 8 schedule next Friday at Russellville.
