HARTSELLE — Clay-Chalkville held a three-point lead after the first quarter. After that it was all Hartselle.
The Tigers hosted the Cougars on Wednesday evening in a sub-regional game that was originally supposed to be played Monday but was delayed due to winter storms. Hartselle came away with the victory, 49-35, advancing to the first round of the regional tournament.
And it was all thanks to their stout defense.
Clay-Chalkville opened the game strong, taking a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, but then the Tigers tightened up. Hartselle held the Cougars to just nine points in the second and third quarters, leading to the easy double-digit win.
“I didn’t know that about just nine points. That’s pretty good,” said Hartselle head coach Gary Orr. “We talked about after the first quarter that we needed to stop the penetration that they were getting inside. Our full-court pressure helped us get things started and the defense made the difference in the second half.”
The full-court press was the turning point in the game. Once the Tigers applied the pressure, Clay-Chalkville’s offense folded. The Cougars remained rattled the rest of the game.
“It kind of depends on who we play, whether we use it how much we use it,” Orr said. “We had studied film on them and thought they would struggle if we applied the pressure.”
Masyn Marchbanks led the Tigers with 18 points.
Hailey Holshouser forced key turnovers on the press and was crucial delivering assists.
“When you apply pressure to someone they just kind of freak out,” Holshouser said. “Luckily for us, they freaked out enough for us to put points on the board and get a good lead.”
Hartselle’s big three of Marchbanks, Holshouser and Lillyanna Cartee all had big games doing different things, Marchbanks with points, Holshouser with turnovers and assists and Cartee with rebounds.
“Right now, there’s not a limit we've come across when all of us are on our game,” Holshouser said. “If we keep playing hard and keeping the chemistry good, I think we can go far.”
Due to COVID-19, the Tigers will not be traveling to Wallace State for the first round of regionals. Instead they will either travel to Madison Academy or host Buckhorn, depending on the outcome of that game.
“This format is similar to what it was when I first started coaching,” said Orr. “It really doesn’t make a difference, we have to be ready to go wherever we play.”
--
Hartselle boys
It was the end of the road for the Hartselle boys as they fell to Pinson Valley, 62-59. Hartselle led 19-15 after the first quarter, but trailed at halftime, 36-32, and after three quarters, 48-43.
The Tigers were down 60-54 with 2:12 left, but got it back to within one with 55 seconds left thanks to two free throws and 3-point field goal all from Brody Peebles.
That would be as close as Hartselle (24-3) would get. A shot at the buzzer looked to be going in, but popped out.
Peebles closed out his All-State career with 39 points.
