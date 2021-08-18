Hartselle’s Hudson Harden will continue her tennis career at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Harden has earned a scholarship to be part of the Lions’ tennis program.
The Daily’s Player of the Year this spring advanced to the sectional finals in singles and doubles with his partner Eli Terry.
“He’s a good young man who works hard every day to get better. He sets a really good example,” Hartselle tennis coach Chris Pressnell said.
— David Elwell
