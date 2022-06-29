Hartselle’s Jinger Heath ended play Tuesday in the High School Golf National Invitational with a 19th place finish at seven over.
The tournament, which draws players from all across the country, was played at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Heath followed up her three-over 74 on Monday at Pinehurst No. 1 with a four-over 75 on Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.
Jenna Kim of North Carolina and Victoria Patterson of Texas tied for the championship at 142. They were the only players to finish the two-days of play with an even score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.