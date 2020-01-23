Hartselle’s Jackson Boyer signed Wednesday to play football with the Naval Academy.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker recorded 106 tackles this season including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble.
Boyer was an important figure for a Hartselle team that went 4-7 and made the Class 6A playoffs. Boyer was a first-team Decatur Daily Class 5A-7A All-Area selection. He also started for the 2018 team that went undefeated in the regular season.
Boyer will play for head coach Ken Niumatalolo. He joins Decatur’s Turner Stepp on the list of area players to sign with the Naval Academy to play football this season.
— Matthew Speakman
