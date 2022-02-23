Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks is one of 24 players who will represent the state in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on March 12.
The games will be played at Mississippi College in Hinds, Mississippi.
Marchbanks, who signed with Samford, is joined by some other notable players from north Alabama, including Madilyn Krieger of Rogers, Libby Privett of Madison Academy and Samiya Steele of Hazel Green.
The boys roster included Efrem Johnson of Grissom, Jacari Lane of Lee and Knute Wood of Brooks
The girls team will be coached by Blake Prestage of Rogers and Tonya Hunter of Hewitt-Trussville. The boys team will be coached by Mike Curry of Montgomery Catholic and Jimbo Tolbert of Spanish Fort.
Alabama’s girls won last year’s game over Mississippi at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex 102-70, and the Alabama boys dropped a 93-91 decision. Alabama holds a 16-15 edge in boys’ series, and the Alabama girls’ have a 17-14 edge in the girls’ series, which date back to 1991.
