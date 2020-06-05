Connor Ord’s goal of playing college baseball has become a reality.
The Hartselle catcher/infielder has signed with Bevill State Community College in Fayette.
Bevill State is coached by Joey May. They are part of the Alabama Community College Athletic Association. The Bears finished 8-7-1 this spring in the season that ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connor is the third Ord brother to play baseball at Hartselle for coaching legend William Booth. Connor’s older brothers are Colton and Chuck.
