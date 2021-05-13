HARTSELLE — For the first time in eight years the Hartselle Tigers are playing in the state semifinals.
The Tigers won two of three games against Oxford (3-7, 4-1, 7-0) in the quarterfinals to punch their ticket to their first semifinal appearance since winning it all in 2013.
Hartselle’s playoff record this year stands at 6-1, with their lone loss coming in Game 1 of their quarterfinal matchup with Oxford. In those seven games, the Tigers hold a run differential of 36-14.
But what has been even more impressive has been their ability to adjust from one game to the next.
In Game 1 of each round of the playoffs, Hartselle has given up 12 total runs, while striking out 33 batters. However, in Games 2 and 3, they have given up only two runs while striking out 50 batters.
That drastic change in runs and strikeouts can be attributed to the relationship between Hartselle’s pitching staff and senior catcher Glavine Segars.
In his first year playing for Hartselle, Segars has earned the honor of being one of the few catchers head coach William Booth has ever allowed to call the pitches.
Segars puts in countless hours of research, studying opposing teams and batters. That hard work not only earned the respect of his teammates and coaches, but has made him an invaluable addition to the team.
“What I do is I study their swings and their bat paths and compare that to the movement our pitchers have,” Segars said. “Once we get through the lineup, and especially after one game, I have a good idea of what batters can and can’t hit.”
Segars’ abilities to read opposing batters has created a relationship with his pitchers, one that has proved to be lethal in the playoffs.
“I’m really confident in everything he calls. There’s very few times I ever shake him off,” said Elliott Bay. “We’re always on the same page and that makes me more confident in my ability to go out there and execute.”
---
Pitching staff
Of course, no matter how good your catcher may be, it’s nothing without good pitching. Luckily, Hartselle has that in spades.
In what Segar’s calls the “best pitching staff in Alabama” the Tigers have two pitchers committed to Auburn (Bray and Will Turner) and another who holds an offer from Auburn (Caleb Pittman), all of whom are juniors. In addition, JT Blackwood struck out five of six batters in a closing appearance against Buckhorn and will make his second straight playoff start this week. Colby Widner has made a relief or closing appearance in four of the Tigers seven playoff games.
Bray is the team’s ace and has pitched every Game 2 of the playoffs so far. He holds a 3-0 record and has given up just 11 hits and four runs, while striking out 35 batters.
“My three pitches have really been working good,” Bray said. “If I have good command of my three pitches, that’s usually going to equal success.”
Pittman has also started three games in the playoffs for Hartselle. The junior started Game 1 in rounds one and two, but in round three, coaches opted to save him for a potential Game 3.
That move paid off as Pittman delivered his best performance of the playoffs so far, allowing just one hit and no runs, while striking out nine as they defeated the Yellow Jackets 7-0.
“It was definitely a little bit of pressure because that was the deciding game,” Pittman said.
Because of that success, Hartselle is choosing to go the same route this week. Blackwood will make his second consecutive Game 1 start, while Pittman will be saved for Game 3. The hope is Pittman’s services will not be needed, but if they are, the Tigers feel confident in his abilities to pull out a win.
“Game 3 is the deciding game, you either go to the next round or you go home.” Pittman said. “To know they feel good about putting me out there, that definitely raises my confidence.”
Hartselle will host the Chelsea Hornets tonight at Sparkman Park. Game 1 is set to start at 4 with Game 2 set for 6. Game 3, if needed, will be on Friday at 5.
Chelsea brings a stout challenge, having defeated Cullman, the champions of Hartselle’s area, to get here.
However, the relationship between catcher and pitcher makes Hartselle a tough foe to top.
“It’s really hard for batters to make the needed adjustments so quickly. So, once I pick up on what they can or can’t hit, that makes us hard to stop,” Segars said “Our pitchers are going to deal 99% of the time. They won’t back down, they’ll come right at you.”
