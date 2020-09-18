HARTSELLE — Larissa Preuitt’s dream of playing college softball is going to come true with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Preuitt announced Friday that she is committed to Coach Patrick Murphy’s program. The Hartselle junior can sign with the Crimson Tide next fall.
Known for her speed and strength, Preuitt patrols centerfield for Hartselle coach Christy Ferguson. In an abbreviated high school season last spring due to COVID-19, Preuitt hit .600 with 24 runs scored, 10 RBIs, three triples and two doubles.
The Alabama softball team had two area players on the roster this past spring. They were freshman outfielder Mary Greg Anderson of Athens and freshman catcher Karla Hice of Ardmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.