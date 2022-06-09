Hartselle’s Larissa Preuitt capped her senior season with one of the biggest of all honors.
Gatorade has named her the Alabama Softball Player of the Year.
The Hartselle centerfielder was a first-team Class 6A All-State selection after hitting .552 with 13 triples, seven home runs, 60 RBIs, 103 runs scored and 86 stolen bases.
The three-time All-State selection is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the country. She has signed to play at Alabama.
The Gatorade award honors athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field.
The press release from Gatorade noted Preuitt’s 3.80 grade point average, a mission trip to Guatemala and her volunteer service in the Hartselle area.
Preuitt has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing to help young athletes realize the benefits of sports. She is also eligible to earn that organization one of a dozen $10,000 grants.
