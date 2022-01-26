CULLMAN — Tuesday’s Class 6A Area 14 matchup between Hartselle and Cullman was good for one Tiger team, and not so good for the other.
The Tigers hit the road to travel to Cullman High School. The Hartselle girls came away with a 44-41 win, while the boys lost 71-56.
Both games served as clinchers for the top seed in the area tournament. Hartselle’s girls claimed the top seed and will host the area tournament.
“This wrapped it up for us, and that’s a big deal,” said Hartselle girls head coach Gary Orr. “I was glad we were able to answer their comeback to get out of here with a victory.”
Meanwhile, after winning the previous two area titles, the Hartselle boys will be the No. 2 or 3 seed this year, depending on Friday’s game vs. Muscle Shoals.
“We’re two or three, doesn’t really matter we’ll play Muscle Shoals either way,” said Hartselle boys head coach Faron Key. “What I told my guys is it’s a three-round fight. We won the first, they (Cullman) won the second, now we just need to get to the third round.”
Hartselle girls 44, Cullman 41: The Hartselle girls escaped with a win over the Bearcats on Tuesday.
Cullman trailed 20-11 at halftime but put together a furious rally in the second half. The Bearcats cut the lead to 27-26 at the end of the third quarter and led by four in the fourth. After Hartselle retook the lead, Cullman seemingly forced overtime by tying the game with four seconds left. However, a foul on Masyn Marchbanks on a missed long 3-point shot gave the senior three free throws with 0.9 seconds left to seal the win.
She swished all three.
“She’s a senior, so she’s been in those situations before,” Orr said. “I didn’t even know they fouled, so I’m grateful she made them.”
Marchbanks led the Tigers with a game high 26 points. Ally Sharpe and Ava McSwaim led Cullman with 12 each.
Cullman boys 75, Hartselle 56: Cullman came out on fire and never cooled off. The Bearcats used the energy from an electric home crowd to grab an early led and pull away late.
The 3-point shot was an ally to the Bearcats as they shot 11 in the first three quarters. That included six in the third quarter, which allowed them to pad their lead 53-41 going into the fourth.
“We didn’t do a good job of containing the bounce, which allowed those 3-point shots,” said Key. “I thought we made some good adjustments, but they play really well here, and they made some great shots.”
Thomas Itsede led Hartselle with 16 points, while Ryan Dunn had 12. Max Gambrill had 24 to lead Cullman.
