Avery Balch is taking his diving talents to Birmingham-Southern College.
The Hartselle senior was the Class 6A-7A state champion in 3-meter diving in December after finishing second in 2019.
In the state competition, Balch had 11 dives for 461.60 points, which was 80 points higher than the second-place finish. He is Hartselle’s first swimming and diving state champion.
Birmingham-Southern College diving competes on the NCAA Division III level. The program was started by coach Toby White in 2011.
