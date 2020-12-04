MADISON — Hartselle head coach Faron Key said the Madison Academy Mustangs would be the Tigers' biggest test to date.
Consider that test passed.
It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Tigers went on the road and pulled out a 78-67 win over the Mustangs to move to 7-0 on the season.
“I thought we did really well,” said Key. “... They’re a championship team that plays very hard, and I was very pleased to come out with a win.”
Hartselle started the game red hot, roaring to a 16-1 lead with the help of 3-pointers from Brody Peebles, Ryan Dunn, Kiah Key and Luke Ward. The Tigers just couldn’t seem to miss as they put up 53 first-half points, which included four triples from Key.
But in the second half, the Mustangs chipped away at Hartselle's lead, taking advantage of mistakes until they cut the Tigers' advantage to single digits early in the fourth.
“We had some rough patches. The third quarter in particular we didn’t move well and didn’t cut well,” said Faron Key. “But I like the way we played. You’ve got to win different ways down the stretch, and I thought we got to play almost two different games tonight. One was a grind-it-out game, one was a shootout, and we were able to do both.”
Peebles finished with a game high 32 points. Three other Tigers, Ward (13), Key (12) and Trent Wright (10), also finished in double figures.
“That’s what we’re supposed to do, help one another. That’s what we do and it will continue throughout the season,” Faron Key said. “We’ve got a team full of good players, not just Brody. He’s just really good. When you have a guy that good, all the eyes go to him, which is great for the other guys because they have the opportunity to be awesome.”
--
Hartselle girls 47, Madison Academy 32: Masyn Marchbanks poured in 16 as the Hartselle cruised over the Mustangs on Thursday evening.
Hailey Holshouser had nine points, Maggie McCleskey had eight and Lillyanna Cartee had seven as the Tigers moved to 4-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.