HARTSELLE — On the second pitch of her at bat, Larissa Preuitt blasted a solo shot over the right field fence for a leadoff home run.
It was over from then.
The Tigers demolished arch-rival Cullman on Thursday, defeating the Bearcats 15-0 in four innings. With the win, Hartselle improves to 17-0 on the season.
“It’s just a great thing for the girls,” said interim head coach Anna Hall of the team’s start. “We just want to make everything about them, because they’re doing an amazing job.”
Hall stepped in to the head coach role Thursday in place of Chris Reeves. Reeves had celebrated the birth of a newborn baby earlier in the day.
With her in the interim role, the win Thursday will be officially credited to Hall.
“That’s pretty exiting,” Hall said.
When Preuitt led off the first inning with a solo bomb, it kick-started a nine-run burst. Excited about starting fast against their hated rivals, Preuitt said she knew the game was over from then.
“When I hit it, it was an awesome feeling,” Preuitt said. “That really got us going. I loved the energy our team had after that.”
In addition to her home run, Preuitt also drove in another run when she got a second chance to bat in the first inning. Brit Godfrey, Brantley Drake, Emily Hall, Kaelyn Jones all drove in runs in the first inning as well.
The Tigers scored five of their nine first-inning runs with two outs, which goes with their team mantra, “two out hits win ball games.”
“It’s just one of those things were runners are going on two outs, so we’re looking to get at least two bases,” Hall said. “We want to always try to get that extra base so we can score as much as possible. We have a lot of confidence in this team with two outs.”
Blayne Godfrey picked up the win in the circle, not allowing a single hit or base runner through four innings.
“When been working since September for this,” said Preuitt. “I think we have something really special, and I'm excited to see how far we can go this season."
