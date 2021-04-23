NEW MARKET — In baseball, sometimes all you need is a good bunt.
That’s what the Hartselle Tigers showed Friday night when a bunt helped them sweep the Buckhorn Bucks 2-0 (5-3, 7-1) in a best-of-three doubleheader and advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the sixth inning of Game 1, the Tigers were looking for something to ignite their offense. They found it in the form of a bunt.
After a leadoff single by Glavine Segars, both Eli Snelson and Drew Cartee laid down bunts and reached base.
By the time the inning was over, the Tigers had turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead.
“I’ve been trying to get our offense to do that all year long,” said Hartselle head coach William Booth. “When you bunt successfully, you can win tight games, and that’s what happened. We laid down three perfect bunts in that first game and won a tight game.”
After loading the bases, the Tigers tied the game 3-3 on sacrifice RBIs from Elliott Bray and Brodie Morrow. Peyton Steele then put the Tigers up for good with an RBI double.
Steele had a big day for the Tigers, combining in both games for two doubles and a triple as well as two RBIs.
“It felt great. As a freshman, it’s an honor to start already, and you just want to succeed for your team,” Steele said.
But the game wasn’t over yet. Buckhorn put two runners on base with just one out in the bottom of the sixth.
To get out of the jam, Hartselle turned to JT Blackwood, who allowed no runs while striking out five of the six batters he faced.
“It was a big moment, but I was calm. I knew my defense had my back,” Blackwood said. “The curve ball was working really well for me. I only threw my fastball four times.”
Blackwood said the trust his coaches had in him gave him confidence to finish the game.
“It felt amazing just knowing they had the faith in me to put the ball in my hand to close the game.”
Hartselle 7, Buckhorn 1: The Tigers dominated the Bucks in Game 2.
Glavine Segars, Eli Snelson and Peyton Steele all had RBIs, while Coleman Mizell had two RBIs.
Elliott Bray pitched a complete game, throwing six scoreless innings before giving up a run in the final inning.
With the win, the Tigers advance to the second round of the playoffs, where they will host the winner of Shades Valley vs. Homewood.
“It’s always good to advance to the second round,” Booth said. “You have to start somewhere, and tonight we got a big win.”
