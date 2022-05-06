HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers continued their strong postseason run Friday with another series sweep.
The Tigers knocked off Buckhorn 2-0 (6-4, 5-0} to increase their winning streak to 20 games and advance to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
“I knew it was going to happen,” said sophomore Peyton Steele. “We got a really good team, and we’ll compete against whoever we play.”
Hartselle will face the winner of Chelsea vs. Hazel Green next week at home for a chance to advance to the state finals.
“I don’t know if we play Chelsea or Hazel Green, but it doesn’t really matter,” said senior Elliott Bray. “We just got to handle business and play like we’re capable of playing.”
Hartselle 6, Buckhorn 4: Bull Mizell’s go ahead homer in the final inning helped Hartselle overcome a three-run deficit to win Game 1.
“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” said Mizell, an Alabama commit who is batting over .500. “The previous at-bat he hung a curve ball. When I got back to the dugout, I said if he did it again I was going to make him pay for it, and I did.”
For the first time this postseason, Hartselle found itself in a hole.
After a Peyton Steele sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Buckhorn responded by scoring four runs in the bottom half. Auburn signee Will Turner issuing a couple of walks that helped load the bases. The Bucks took advantage, scoring all four of their runs on two hits.
Turner stayed in the game and closed with four scoreless innings to end the contest.
“In the third inning, my shoulders were going first and my hips weren’t staying back,” Turner said. “I knew I just had to go out and pitch like I’m capable of, and after that third inning I figured it out.”
Hartselle’s cut into Buckhown's lead, 4-2, in the fourth, and Brodie Morrow tied the game with a two-RBI double. That all lead up to Mizell’s game-winning home run.
In the end, the Tigers were grateful for the challenge.
“It’s great for us. You’re not going to win every game 30-0,” Mizell said. “It was a great atmosphere, huge crowd, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Hartselle 5, Buckhorn 0: Peyton Steele dominated at the plate and Elliott Bray dominated on the mound as Hartselle breezed by the Bucks in Game 2.
Steele finished the day 2-for-2 with a an RBI triple and a three-RBI home run.
“I’ve been working on my swing in the cage,” Steele said. “I adjusted my posture and my swing, and I guess it was just my night tonight.”
Steele’s success led the Bucks to intentionally walk him in his third at bat.
“They did the same thing to me last year. Maybe I’m just a well known name to them,” Steele joked.
On the mound, Bray, an Auburn signee, allowed just one hit and struck out 14.
“I had the changeup, fast ball and curve ball working for me,” Bray said. “Most of the time when I have three pitches going good, it’s game over.”
