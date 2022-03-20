HARTSELLE — The No. 10 was big Saturday for the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
The Hartselle Tigers swept a doubleheader from Muscle Shoals with back-to-back 10-0 wins.
In Game 1, senior pitcher Elliott Bray, who wears No. 10, threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
“We’re used to Elliott throwing like that,” Hartselle head coach William Booth said. “That’s why Auburn signed him.”
Bray was the ace of the pitching staff last season when Hartselle advanced all the way to the state championship series. He and fellow Hartselle pitchers Caleb Pittman and William Turner all signed with Auburn last fall.
Pittman pitched a two-hitter in Thursday’s 13-0 win in the series opener at Muscle Shoals on Thursday. Bray’s no-hitter gives Hartselle (13-2) the series.
In Saturday’s second game, it was Turner’s turn to dazzle. He threw a one-hitter while striking out 11 with one walk.
Bray’s fastball hit the 90 mark early in Saturday’s first game. He stayed consistently in the high 80s through the five innings. He walked one batter, had three balls hit to the infield and just three balls hit to the outfield. One batter reached on a two-base error and later advanced to third.
“When you have a really good defense like we do and a team that can score a lot of runs, it’s easy to throw strikes,” Bray said. “We’ve been swinging the bats really good all the way through the lineup from top to bottom.”
Sophomore catcher Cam Palahach led the offense in Game 1 by going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Sophomore second baseman Jo Williamson went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Junior first baseman Greyson Howard went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored. Bull Mizell and Bray also had doubles.
Swinging the big bats in Game 2 were Bray, who hit two doubles, and Mizell with another double. Leadoff hitter Eli Tidwell went 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
The later than normal home opener is due Tigers hitting the road to play some top competition from around the country. They’ve been to Georgia and Hoover for games against teams ranked in the Top 50 in the nation. Hartselle’s two losses were to Houston County, Georgia, 7-6, and IMG Academy out of Florida, 9-3.
“Every game we’ve played has been at least an hour bus ride from home,” Bray said. “It’s been worth it. Playing great teams makes you better.”
The Tigers will be home this week for games with some of the best in Class 7A. Sparkman is scheduled to visit Tuesday for two games starting at 4:30 p.m. Auburn, the No. 1 team in Class 7A, visits Hartselle on Friday for two games starting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.