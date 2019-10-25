HARTSELLE — It was a big night for Hartselle seniors in their final home game.
Cal George threw three touchdown passes and Brinten Barclay rushed for two scores to lead the Tigers past Hazel Green 37-6 on Thursday.
"I'm proud of us right now," George said. "We've had some tough losses. We haven't hung our heads or anything and we just keep going to work every week and trying to get better."
"We just, like, never look at the past," Barclay said. "We just focus on what we got to do. We're not really worried about anyone else."
Other senior contributors were Ian Bodine with a touchdown catch and Addison Parker and Grayson Taylor with fumble recoveries. Sophomore Jayce Dubose had two touchdown grabs.
"Our seniors have done a really good job," Hartselle coach Bo Culver said. "Any time you're a senior when there's a coaching change it's tough."
P.J. Mahoney scored Hazel Green's only points on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Hartselle (4-5) will travel to Scottsboro on Nov. 1 to end its regular season before playing in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs the following week. Hazel Green ended its season at 1-9.
