A state championship season has earned the Hartselle Tigers a No. 11 spot in the final national rankings by MaxPreps.
Hartselle (39-4) closed out the season on May 20 with a two-game sweep of Pelham for the Class 6A state championship.
Ranked ahead of Hartselle by MaxPreps are national champion St. Mary’s Prep of Michigan (44-0) followed by Stoneman Douglas of Florida (30-2), Providence of North Carolina (34-0), IMG Academy of Florida (23-2), Southlake Carroll of Texas (34-8), North Oconee of Georgia (39-1), Sumrall of Mississippi (35-1), West Monroe of Louisiana (33-4), Northwest Rankin of Mississippi (34-3) and Hamilton of Arizona (29-4).
All those schools won state championships, except for IMG, which is not a member of a high school association.
No. 4 IMG Academy gave Hartselle one of its four losses, 9-3, on March 4 at Hoover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.