Winning the Class 6A state championship last week has bumped the Hartselle Tigers forward in the national high school baseball rankings by Perfect Game.
The Tigers (39-4) are No. 8 in the rankings released Wednesday. Hartselle moved up three places from No. 11.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas out of Parkland, Florida, tops the rankings at No. 1. The other schools ranked ahead of Hartselle are Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s Prep in Michigan, Hamilton High in Arizona, IMG Academy in Florida, J Serra in California, Providence in North Carolina and Rockwall-Heath in Texas.
IMG Academy beat Hartselle, 9-3, on March 4 in Hoover.
There are three other teams from Alabama in the Top 50. Central-Phenix City is No. 19 after winning the Class 7A state championship Saturday. Hewitt-Trussville, which lost the 7A series with Central, dropped from No. 39 to No. 44. Auburn, the 2021 7A state champion, dropped from No. 43 to No. 46.
