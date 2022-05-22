JACKSONVILLE — As the sun was setting on Jim Case Stadium on Friday evening, Hartselle players, coaches, family and friends were still inside celebrating.
The Tigers had just beat Pelham, 10-2, to complete the sweep of the Class 6A baseball state championship series.
The newest addition to the state championship trophy case was being passed around for photos like a newborn baby at a family reunion.
That trophy with the blue map that represents a state championship becomes the ninth collected by the Hartselle Tigers since 1990. It’s the first since 2013 and also the first in Class 6A. The previous eight were all in Class 5A.
“Every time you win one of these trophies it’s special,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “This one is really special because of how this team came back from what happened last year. It wasn’t easy.”
In case someone doesn’t remember, last year Hartselle had appeared to have won the state championship over Faith Academy in walk-off fashion on a sacrifice fly. The team’s dogpile celebration was then interrupted by an umpire’s call that the runner had left third early. That was Hartselle’s third out.
The game went to the eighth inning with Faith Academy winning 14-7. It became the sting that would not go away for the Hartselle baseball family.
“We definitely remembered it, but we didn’t want to be remembered by that,” senior Elliott Bray said.
The best way to put a bad memory behind you is to create a new one. That new memory came Friday for Hartselle.
“I think the biggest thing is how much our players wanted it,” Booth said. “They decided last year that they wanted it and started working in August. They’ve been there morning, afternoon and night to get ready for this moment. They prepared the way they were supposed to.”
Hartselle (38-4) steamrolled through the season, playing the best competition in state and out of state. The Tigers lost just twice to in-state schools. The first was to Auburn High, 6-1, on March 25. The second came the next day at Northridge, 11-9.
“We had a team meeting after Northridge,” sophomore shortstop Cade Miles said. “We all said come on guys we’re better than this.”
The Tigers would not lose again. They closed out the season with 24 straight wins. They blew through the playoffs sweeping all five rounds. They outscored Pelham 15-3 in the state championship series.
It was an impressive performance for a team blessed with talent. Bray and fellow senior pitchers William Turner and Caleb Pittman have signed with Auburn. Underclassmen Coleman “Bull” Mizell, Peyton Steele and Jo Williamson have all committed to Alabama. There will be many more off this team with the opportunity to play college baseball.
“We wanted to focus on the next game, the next at bat and take things in stride,” Bray said. “As a team with a lot of talent it’s easy to get complacent, but Coach Booth and Coach (Jake) Miles kept us ready to go every day.”
Booth calls Bray and Turner the anchors of his team. They both were impressive in the playoffs. Turner went 5-0 in the playoffs and pushed his season record to 12-1. In 30 innings he gave up five earned runs while striking out 40.
“It feels good to be a senior and finally get (a state championship trophy,” Turner said.
Turner was named the MVP in the championship series.
Bray pitched 27 innings with 44 strikeouts and just three earned runs given up. He’s also one of the team’s best hitters. His playoff numbers at the plate were 18 of 26 for a .693 average.
Pittman was Hartselle’s Game 3 starter, but the Tigers never had a Game 3 because of the series sweeps. He threw just two innings in the playoffs.
Bray’s numbers may have been even a little better if not for an unfortunate incident in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Following a play at home where Steele slid in for a run, he and Pelham catcher Logan Green had some words. Players from both dugouts came out on the field.
Coaches and umpires quickly restored order, but the result was Bray and Pelham’s Durbin Stewart both being ejected for coming out on the field.
“I guess I stand out in a crowd,” Bray joked after the game.
That fifth inning was the turning point in the final game. The Tigers were holding a 3-1 lead and then blew the game open with seven runs off six hits. Eleven Tigers batted in the inning. Mizell and sophomore catcher Cam Palahach both had doubles.
Junior pitcher Jack Smith threw the final three innings to earn a save.
Hartselle totaled 10 hits with Bray and Brodie Morrow joining Mizell and Palahach with doubles.
Now the talk may turn to comparing this Hartselle championship team against the previous eight. Morrow says he knows the answer.
“I think we have to be the greatest team to ever wear this Hartselle uniform,” Morrow said. “The best thing about winning this championship is that they can’t take it away from us.”
Asking Booth to pick a favorite team is almost like asking a parent to pick a favorite child. The coach was willing to call this group maybe the most complete team.
Booth’s teams have always been built around pitching and defense. The theory is that if the other team can’t score, they can’t beat you.
The 2022 Tigers elevated the offense to being on par with great pitching and great defense. It was a solid order with no weak hitters from top to bottom.
Eli Tidwell and Williamson set the table at leadoff and second. Steele, Mizell and Morrow brought the power at 3-4-5. After that it was Greyson Howard, Bray, Palahach and Cade Miles. Only Morrow and Bray graduate out of that group.
“We didn’t ask this team to go win a state championship,” assistant coach Jake Miles said. “We asked each one of them to be the best player they could be.
“We knew if they did that we probably had a pretty good chance of taking home the trophy, and I guess it worked out pretty good.”
