Lay of the land
After winning a region championship last season with an undefeated regular season, Hartselle appears to be the team to beat this year in Class 6A, Region 7. The Tigers are in a six-team region with rivals Decatur, Athens and Cullman along with Muscle Shoals and Columbia.
Head coach
Bryan Moore (17-5) begins his third season leading the program. This is Moore’s eighth season as a head coach with previous stops in Eufaula and Jasper. His overall record is 65-17 with seven winning seasons and seven trips to the playoffs.
Last season
Hartselle went 10-0 in the regular season and was ranked No. 2 in the final state rankings. The season ended with a first-round playoff loss at home to Gardendale, 35-28. Despite being the No. 4 team out of Region 6, Gardendale caught fire and advanced all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville, 50-44 in overtime.
Last three seasons
The Tigers are 21-12 over the last three seasons. That includes the 4-7 record in 2019, which was Bo Culver’s one season as head coach.
Words to grow on
“Going 10-0 last season and winning a region championship was a lot of fun, but I’m not too sure it prepared us for what we faced in the playoffs,” Moore said. “Winning games in the playoffs is what it’s all about.”
Quarterback
The Tigers will be led by a new quarterback, but who will replace All-State honorable mention J.T. Blackwood?
Blackwood threw for 2,180 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for six touchdowns.
Replacing him could be senior Jack Smith or junior Landon Blackwood, who is J.T.’s brother.
Smith is a lefty who has committed to play baseball at Arkansas. The younger Blackwood is known for making smart decisions and having an accurate arm.
“I know we can win with either one of these guys at quarterback,” Moore said.
Offense
Whoever is the starting quarterback on opening night Friday vs. Austin will have plenty of weapons at his disposable.
There’s All-State receiver Izayah Fletcher (Sr.) who last year caught 52 passes for 852 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Eli Tidwell is another talented, experienced starter returning at receiver.
Junior running back Ri Fletcher is Izayah’s younger brother. Last season he averaged 11.8 yards per carry on 89 attempts for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 15 pass receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He was an All-State honorable mention.
Leading the offensive line are three-year starters Tyde Witt (Sr.) at center, Colton Stinson (Jr.) at guard and Andrew Crittendon (Sr.).
Another valuable weapon for Hartselle is senior kicker Crawford Lang. The All-State honorable mention was 50-of-50 on PATs and 4-of-5 field goals, including a long of 35 yards. A high percentage of his kickoffs find the end zone for touchbacks.
Defense
Maybe the biggest news on defense is the return of Bert Newton to the staff as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator. He’s an expert on the 3-3 Stack defensive scheme that the Tigers have used for decades.
Dalton Green (Sr.) returns in the middle of the defensive line. Last season the nose guard had 45 tackles with eight tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery. Porter Simmons (So.) is expected to make an impact in the defensive line.
Treyce Oden (Sr.) leads a group of linebackers that includes Jake Haynes (Jr.) and Kaden Worley (Sr.).
The defensive backfield has experience with Walker Hoyles (Sr.) and Peyton Steele (Jr.). Hoyles had four interceptions last season with one returned for a touchdown and 42 tackles. Steele had 38 tackles and one interception.
Must-see games
Start with the season opener at home vs. Austin and go from there. Because of being in a six-team region, Hartselle got to schedule five non-region opponents. Moore filled out the schedule with an eye for top-notch competition. It looks like he may have got what he wanted with the other four non-region games against Jackson-Olin, Gadsden City, Oxford and Bob Jones.
Final word
“This is the third season in Hartselle for me and my family,” Moore said. “We absolutely love being a part of this community. This place has a tradition of championships, and we want to add to that tradition.”
