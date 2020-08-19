Lay of the land
The Tigers are competing in Class 6A, Region 8 with seven other teams including longtime rivals Decatur, Cullman and Athens. Muscle Shoals is the defending region champion and probably the favorite to take the region championship this season. Filling out the rest of the region are Buckhorn, Hazel Green and Columbia.
Head coach
Bryan Moore is the new man in charge. This is his sixth season to be a head coach. His record is 49-12 with five playoff appearances at Eufaula (three years) and Jasper (two years).
Moore is the Tigers’ third head coach in three years. That’s unusual for a program that prides itself on stability. Between 1957 and 2018, the Tigers had just five head coaches — J.P. Cain, Bucky Pitts, Don Woods, Michael Smith and Bob Godsey.
Last season
The Tigers went 4-7 in Bo Culver’s one season as head coach. The four teams Hartselle beat were Brooks, Columbia, Decatur and Hazel Green. Those four teams were a combined 9-32.
Last three seasons
Hartselle has gone 21-12, including a region championship in 2018 with an 11-1 record.
Words to grow on
“We got a lot of new around here,” Moore said. “How well we do this season depends on how quickly our young players can compete. We’ll need them to grow up in a hurry and be ready to go Friday nights.”
Hartselle’s roster is dominated by youth. There are eight seniors, 14 juniors and 76 sophomores and freshmen.
Quarterback
A lot of the new starts at the quarterback position. Last year’s starter, Cal George, is now playing at Athens.
Parker Sawyer, who was the starting quarterback at Jasper last season, has followed Moore to Hartselle for his senior season.
Junior J.T. Blackwood has made the move from Cullman to Hartselle. Sophomore Jack Smith, last season’s backup, has returned.
Rounding out the group of five quarterbacks are freshmen Landon Blackwood, J.T.’s brother, and Peyton Steele, who quarterbacked last year’s eighth-grade team to a 9-0 record.
“These five guys know how to compete,” Moore said. “It may be the best group of quarterbacks I’ve ever had to work with.”
Offense
The Tigers have weapons on offense. Start with receiver Izayah Fletcher. The speedster stepped in as a freshman last season and made an impact. His younger brother, freshman Ri, could have a role on offense this year.
Two new faces in the receiving group were recruited from the basketball team. They are senior Trent Wright and sophomore Coleman Mizell. Freshman Eli Tidwell is also expected to contribute.
The running game starts with junior Kaleb Moore, who will be looking to the offensive line to open holes up front. Seniors Mac Hardin and Ryan Garrison are both returning starters. Junior Braxton Quattlebaum and sophomore Andrew Crittenden are expected to fill two of the open spots in the line. Sophomores Tyde Witt and Jagen Barnette should also see playing time.
Defense
The defensive line got a big boost when Kelvin Morris (6-2, 250) moved in from Clay-Chalkville. The college prospect teams with returning starter Seth Lockett to give the Tigers two experienced seniors up front. Junior Issac Osteen and sophomore Traece Oden will lead the linebackers.
Junior Devron Turney returns to be a leader in the defensive backfield. New to the group will be junior Dominic Simmons, who comes over from the basketball team.
Must-see games
Hartselle opens the season with home games vs. Austin, Mae Jemison and Cullman. Austin has won four of the last five meetings with the Tigers. Those three opening games in front of the home crowd at J.P. Cain Stadium should help the youthful Tigers jell as a team. On the flip side, it means five of the last seven will be road games.
Final word
“This has been a great summer for our team,” Moore said. “I think we’ve made up a lot of ground after not having a spring practice, but we’re still a really young team. We’re not quite sure what we have since we didn’t have the opportunity to go through a spring of blocking and tackling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.