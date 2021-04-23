HARTSELLE — It was like a scene straight out of a movie.
Trailing 1-0 nearly the entire game, the Hartselle Tigers’ hopes of getting their first ever playoff win seemed doomed.
Then a miracle happened.
Star Keegan Zanda, who had been bottled up all night, found an opening with 23 seconds left and sent the ball sailing into the net for the Tigers’ first goal of the night.
Hartselle then went on to win with penalty kicks, outscoring Springville 4-2.
"Nothing about this win was me; this was all them," said Hartselle head coach Dan Bennich. “We were down, but they just kept fighting and fighting and never gave up.”
Before Zanda’s miracle kick, Hartselle’s game had been marred by missed opportunities. The Tigers failed on 10 corner kicks as well as multiple free kicks. They also had a breakaway shot clang off the top of the goal.
However, the Tigers never went away and eventually found a way to get a goal, albeit in heart-stopping fashion.
“That was almost more than my heart could take," Bennich said. "We call them the cardiac kids for a reason.”
Zanda’s kick with 23 seconds left was the stuff usually reserved for blockbuster sports movies: the kind of shot every kid dreams of making.
“It was a frustrating night. I hadn’t been able to get a good shot off," Zanda said, “but I knew my opportunity would come, and God just provided for me. It was amazing.”
Bryan Munoz, Dylan Vaughn, Ivan Bello and Chipper Johnson scored goals during penalty kicks.
The victory was Hartselle’s first playoff win in program history and the packed crowd celebrated accordingly.
“The community support has been amazing, and I appreciate everyone that came out,” Bennich said. “Hartselle soccer is here. We’re changing the culture. This is just as valuable a sport as any, and it’s only the beginning for us.”
