HARTSELLE — When it comes to baseball in Alabama, nothing can match the intensity that is the Hartselle-Cullman rivalry.
Like the Yankees-Red Sox, the Lakers-Celtics or Alabama and Auburn, it’s a rivalry that has defined the sport in Alabama for the past two decades.
“It’s the best rivalry in the state,” said Hartselle pitcher and Auburn commit Elliott Bray. "Nothing else comes close.”
From walk-off hits to extra inning battles and everything in between, this rivalry has produced countless memorable moments.
“Everyone knows about Hartselle and Cullman,” said Hartselle senior Drew Cartee. “Playing in it is something you’ll never forget. It’s like playing in a championship game.”
---
A rich history
To say these two squads have dominated north Alabama baseball in recent decades would be an understatement. Since 1990, the two teams have combined to represent the North in 21 of the 30 state championship games that have been played in Class 5A and Class 6A. They have combined for 13 state championships — eight for Hartselle and five for Cullman.
That success has turned this rivalry into almost a de facto play-in game for the state finals.
But it wasn't always that way, and it was Hartselle’s success that helped turn Cullman into a powerhouse.
“In the '90s we used to dominate them,” said Hartselle head coach William Booth, the state’s all-time winningest coach. “Bryan Bowen (Cullman’s former coach) and I were real good friends and we used to talk baseball all the time. They kind of took what we were doing and started it down there. Now lately they’ve been dominating us.”
Booth has been part of countless Hartselle-Cullman games, but says he never tires of playing the Bearcats.
“We play them every year, and I always look forward to it,” Booth said. “I love a challenge, and there’s no better challenge than them.”
---
A tough challenge
Hartselle will travel to Cullman tonight for two games. The Tigers will need to win both in order to win the area championship, which would be the team’s first since 2010.
Recent history hasn’t been kind to Hartselle. The Tigers haven’t beaten Cullman in a series since 2013. They have just three wins against the Bearcats in the years since, including just one win at Cullman's Bill Shelton field.
“You have to take it one pitch at a time, one hit at a time,” Bray said “You can’t worry about the past. You just have to go and play baseball.”
Hartselle is down 0-1 in the series after dropping a 2-1 game at home Tuesday. Despite holding the Bearcats to just five hits and two runs, the Tigers mustered only two hits and one run.
“It was a frustrating game. We didn’t hit the ball well at all,” Bray said. “The good news is we played a really bad game and only lost 2-1.”
Hartselle’s last win over Cullman came in 2018, when the current seniors were freshmen.
“I’ve never beaten them in the time that I’ve been here, so I hope we change that,” Cartee said. “But at the same time, we know we can’t put too much pressure on ourselves.”
Still, the players know the stakes of the game and aren’t downplaying the significance of the rivalry.
“Beating Cullman is a goal we have every year,” Bray said. “We want to win a state championship, but before you get there, you have to beat Cullman.”
