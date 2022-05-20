JACKSONVILLE — The Hartselle Tigers are king of Class 6A baseball in Alabama.
Hartselle defeated Pelham 10-2 on Friday to complete a sweep in the championship series.
This is Hartselle’s ninth state championship and first since 2013. It’s also the Tigers’ first in Class 6A. The previous eight came in Class 5A.
Hartselle pitcher William Turner is the series MVP.
Hartselle’s first two runs came in the second inning. Both were on sacrifice flies to left field. That had to stir some memories for Hartselle fans.
Last season the Tigers lost in Game 3 of the state finals when an appeal play on a sacrifice fly cost Hartselle the game-winning run and a state championship.
The Tigers blew the game open Friday with seven runs in the fifth inning. It was highlighted by Coleman Mizell’s double.
Senior Elliott Bray was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in four innings while giving up just one hit.
Bray and Pelham’s Durbin Stewart were both ejected in the fifth inning for leaving the dugout during an exchange following a close play at home.
Hartselle coach William Booth, who is the winningest high school baseball coach in Alabama history, now has a career record of 1,145-497.
