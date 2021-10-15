HARTSELLE — Check off another item on the list of goals for the Hartselle Tigers.
Hartselle officially became the Class 6A, Region 8 champions Friday night after beating Hazel Green, 56-7.
The Tigers (9-0, 6-0) jumped on Hazel Green for a 35-0 halftime lead. Senior quarterback JT Blackwood was in the game for five first-half possessions and completed six of seven passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
“This is a pretty special night,” Blackwood said. “A region championship has been one of our goals that we talk about all the time. To finally accomplish it doesn’t seem real.”
Hartselle took a big step toward that region championship last week with a 52-35 win on the road over previously undefeated Muscle Shoals.
If there were any fears of a letdown after such a big victory, it didn’t happen.
“I thought it was a really good bounce back performance after such an emotional win,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “I thought we were really sharp on offense and I’m proud of how our defense played.”
The region championship is Hartselle’s first since 2018, when the Tigers went 10-0 in the regular season. Hartselle has now won 18 region/area championships since 1974.
Next on the list of goals is an undefeated regular season. The Tigers host Buckhorn on Friday for the last game of the regular season.
“Going 10-0 is something really special, and it doesn’t matter what level of football you play,” Moore said. “It’s another goal we want to reach.”
Hartselle has had 12 10-win seasons with 10-0 regular seasons in 1979 and 2018.
Moore has now won three region championships in his seven years as a head coach at Eufaula, Jasper and Hartselle. He coached Jasper to back-to-back Class 5A, Region 7 championships in 2018 and 2019. The 2019 Jasper team also went 10-0.
Hartselle got two first-half touchdowns from Ri Fletcher on runs of one and 24 yards. Blackwood’s touchdown passes were for 49 yards to Eli Tidwell, 58 to Izayah Fletcher and 40 to RJ Gray.
The second half touchdowns came on a 34-yard run by Jack Smith, a three-yard run by Armahdeo Dunigan and a one-yard run by Sage Smothers.
Hazel Green’s lone score came with 12 seconds left in the game.
