HARTSELLE — If you're from around here, chances are you have probably heard about what has been going on with Hartselle football.
The Hartselle Tigers are 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. They also boast one of the best offenses in the state.
Through 10 games, the Tigers are averaging 47 points per game. They've scored more than 40 points in every game but two, including seven straight. They've also scored more than 50 three times and in their most recent game reached 65.
And there has been no shortage of headline-grabbing playmakers: Quarterback JT Blackwood has thrown for almost 2,000 yards, while Izayah Fletcher has 784 yards receiving on 49 catches.
Perhaps most impressive is running back Ri Fletcher, who has rushed for more than 900 yards in the past five games and is averaging nearly 13 yards per carry.
The guys you won't hear about, however, are those who make up the Tigers' offensive line.
There's a reason offensive linemen are referred to as "Big Uglies." They're the ones who do the ugly work in the trenches to make the big plays come about.
From left to right, Braxton Quattlebaum, Colton Stinson, Tyde Witt, Andrew Crittendon and Floyd McNutt make up the Tigers' offensive line.
Throw in tight end Reid Ellis and fullback Zeke Mchan, who are really extra linemen playing out of position, and you have seven guys willing to do the dirty work so the skill guys can flourish.
That’s the way these guy prefer it.
"It feels great. We get to make them look good, and they also make us look good," Stinson said.
"We've averaged almost 300 yards rushing as a team," said McNutt. "That's a heck of an accomplishment."
The rushing numbers are up substantially from 2020, when the Tigers averaged just over 138 yards per game. Ask any of them, and the linemen will tell you that's a big reason for their success.
"Last year we weren't as good, and teams knew that, and it forced us to be very pass heavy," Quattlebaum said. "Being able to run the ball has made it much easier."
Head coach Bryan Moore says the line's ability to open up the run is what has them set up for success in the playoffs.
"If you're going to be successful in November, you have to be able to run the ball," Moore said. "There are going to be nights where we don't throw the ball particularly well, but if you're able to run the football, you give yourself a chance every night."
Moore lauded his line's play and the impact they have made for the team.
"We went from averaging 170 on the ground early on to 200 plus every game. They've only given up two sacks, which is amazing when you consider how many drop back passes we've had," Moore said. "They've progressed so much throughout the season. They've really been the unsung heroes."
--
Rising to the challenge
Since moving to Class 6A, the playoffs have not been kind to Hartselle.
The Tigers are 2-6, never advancing beyond the second round. They're also 1-5 against teams from Regions 5 and 6, also known as the Birmingham regions.
A big reason for that mark has been the line of scrimmage. The Tigers have not had the size up front to compete with Birmingham-area teams. That fact that wasn't lost on the linemen after last year’s first-round loss to Briarwood.
"The Monday after the Briarwood game, we were in the weight room," Quattlebaum said.
"We were all smaller than we are this year," Stinson added. "We knew we had to get bigger."
The hard work paid off.
The offensive line averages 6-foot-2, 261-pounds across the board. Add McHan and Ellis, and the number only drops to 6-foot, 247 pounds.
Now that they have the size, they're ready to prove it on the field. They'll get their first chance Friday against Gardendale, an 8-2 team from Region 6.
And while history may not be on Hartselle's side, the current linemen are ready to start a new chapter.
"We just want to make them quit," Witt said. "Take a soul. That's what Coach (Cyrus) Swearingen always tells us. That's our mentality going into the playoffs."
