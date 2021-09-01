HARTSELLE — In Hartselle, nothing brings more excitement than Cullman week.
The annual gridiron battle between the two rivals is looked forward to like Christmas, and it's rare that anything can add to the high stakes the game naturally brings.
But for Hartselle quarterback JT Blackwood, the game presents a unique situation: Before Blackwood was a Hartselle Tiger, he was a Cullman Bearcat.
Now, in one of the biggest rivalries in Alabama, Blackwood will lead his current team against his old team.
The Tigers' star signal caller didn't sugarcoat it when talking about what the game meant to him.
"This is probably the biggest game of the year for me," Blackwood said after taking a deep breath to ponder the implications. "I've been looking forward to this for a long time."
Blackwood made the move to Hartselle before his junior season in 2020. The Tigers' spread offense was better suited for his skills compared to the more run-heavy veer offense the Bearcats had switched to.
Blackwood said he still has plenty of friends in Cullman and they've all been respectful about his move. That hasn't stopped him from dreaming of the day he would lead the Tigers against his old team. He didn't start in the Tigers' game against Cullman last season and played sparingly at the end.
"When we made the move, I saw this game coming down the road," Blackwood said. "It gives me chills every time I think about it. This is what I feel like I was made for."
Handling emotions
Blackwood's circumstances bring added emotion to a rivalry game that's already full of it.
Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said how Blackwood handles that will determine the team's success on Friday.
"This is a big deal for him. It's a situation that you just don't see very often," Moore said. "He's excited but he knows that he can't get wrapped up in the emotion of it. That's easier said than done I know, but he's a mature guy and he knows for us to win he has to remain calm, cool and collected."
Turning point
In the past, defeating Cullman hasn't been just a win for Hartselle, but a catalyst for further success.
In 2010-11 it sealed region championships, in 2015 it helped secure a playoff berth and in 2016 it kickstarted a 7-0 start to the season.
The meeting in 2020 also served as a turning point, although it was lessons learned from a loss instead of a win. Playing in just their third game under Moore, Hartselle lost 30-20 after trailing 23-0 in the third quarter. It was their second straight loss to Cullman, the Tigers' first back-to-back losses to the Bearcats since losing twice in 2007.
However, their late comeback breathed new life into a team searching for an identity, and the Tigers closed the regular season winning six of their last seven games.
"They were a veteran team and we were still trying to find our way," Moore said. "That first half was awful, we had just two first downs. But the way we played in the second half, we've been a different team ever since."
Friday's meeting will be the 100th all time. Hartselle leads the series 48-47-4.
A win Friday would mean a 3-0 start for the Tigers, another win over Cullman, and for Blackwood, a memory that will last a lifetime.
"Winning would mean the world to me," Blackwood said. "It's something I would carry with me the rest of my life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.