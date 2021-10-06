HARTSELLE — In sports it has become the norm to focus on the height and weight of the athlete.
But while those attributes can factor into success, there's an old cliche that says size doesn't always matter. No two players have proved that statement true this year more than Hartselle running backs Ri Fletcher and Armahdeo Dunigan.
With both players standing at 5-foot-9 and at just 170 pounds for Fletcher and 165 for Dunigan, most would label them as a "scatback" or a ball carrier that is fast and elusive. But while they are definitely fast and elusive, they've also shown they can carry the load between the tackles as well.
"We're smaller so with the physicality of football, we definitely have to fight harder than some bigger backs would," Dunigan said. "But I think we've shown that we're capable of doing more than just running past people."
One of the biggest questions coming into the 2021 season was who would be the Tigers' bell cow running back. Kaleb "Mookie" Moore had switched to defense full time, leaving behind a hole to plug. It didn't take long before the coaches found their answer.
"We didn't really know what to expect," said head coach Bryan Moore. "The thing that they're doing so well is getting tough yards, which was a concern for us. So yeah they're built like scatbacks, but they run so much more powerful than that."
A rising star
Coming into the season, Fletcher was poised to be the sole back. However, things changed when he suffered an early ankle injury.
Enter Armahdeo Dunigan.
The senior came into the season unsure what his role would be, but it didn't take long to find out.
Dunigan broke out in Hartselle's first game vs. Austin, amassing 134 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He's continued to be a key part of the offense ever since, leading all skill players currently with nine touchdowns.
"I wasn't even playing running back before Ri got hurt," Dunigan said. "The game plan going into Austin was just to get what we could get on the ground, but the O-line opened holes for me and I was able to make some big plays. It felt great to be able to take advantage of an opportunity that was given to me."
Dunigan's play on the field came as a surprise to everyone, including his coach.
"It says everything about his character and type of man he is to be able to rise to the occasion like he has," Moore said. "I didn't really know what to expect from him and he has completely exceeded every expectation I had."
A star returns
As great as Dunigan's play has been, Hartselle still looked forward to the day that Fletcher would return.
The son of former Alabama player Zach Fletcher, Ri has immense talent. However, even after he made his return week two vs. Cullman, something was still off.
"It was hard for me because I had never had an injury like that where I had to sit out," Fletcher said. "I found myself still thinking about my ankle, even after I came back."
Things changed vs. Russellville.
On the first play of the second half Fletcher found a hole on a GT-counter and ran 79 yards for a touchdown. It proved to be his breakout performance as he finished the game with 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and followed that up with a 193 yards and three touchdowns last week vs. Athens.
"That play (vs. Russellville) was the turning point," Fletcher said. "Against Decatur I missed a lot of the game late and I knew I just needed to stop thinking about my ankle. It was that play that really gave me confidence."
Now with a 100% healthy and confident Fletcher to add to Dunigan, the duo feels they present a serious threat to opposing defenses.
"It makes our offense really dangerous," Dunigan said. "Our passing attack is hard to stop by itself. Add in the run game, and it makes it almost impossible to stop."
"You also have to worry about both of us now, not just one," Fletcher added. "We can both make plays, sometimes on the field together. I think that makes us one of the best running back duos in the state."
