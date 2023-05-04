HARTSELLE – The 2022 Hartselle Tigers were an unstoppable force.
En route to the school's ninth state championship, the Tigers went 39-4, including winning their final 24 games. They also won every playoff game, with only one game being closer than four runs.
A huge reason for that success was an elite and experienced pitching staff.
Led by three seniors, all of whom signed with Auburn, Hartselle used the combination of elite pitching and an explosive offense to thrash almost every team they faced.
Fast forward a year later, and the Tigers are still dominant. With a 30-8 record, Hartselle is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 6A and again in the playoff quarterfinals.
Still, coming into the season, some people thought the road to a possible 10th state championship wouldn't be easy to navigate, despite the Tigers returning eight players out of last year's lineup. With seniors Elliott Bray, William Turner and Caleb Pitman gone to Auburn, Hartselle was bringing back just one pitcher who pitched in a playoff game in 2022.
Simply put, the Tigers were breaking in a completely new pitching staff.
"We try not to compare ourselves to last year's team because no matter how much we would like for those guys to still be here, they're not," said senior lefty Jack Smith. "It's been a transition, but I think our pitchers have had a really good year on the mound."
There were definitely some growing pains early on. Smith, an Arkansas signee, was coming into his new role as the team's ace after being a reliever/closer last season. Greyson Howard and Jace Meadows were learning how to fit into the starting rotation.
Because of that, the Tigers endured a few shootouts early as their pitchers gained experience.
"We had to just step on the mound and throw strikes," said Howard.
"It's been a great experience," added Meadows. "Being able to step in and help the team win, I've loved it."
The growing pains have certainly paid off.
Despite coming into the 2023 postseason without a single pitcher that had started a playoff game, the Tigers have still dominated. Through four games, Hartselle's pitching staff has allowed just one run.
Smith has started game two of each series, throwing a perfect game in round one vs. Pinson Valley and a five inning no-hitter against Minor. He's struck out 21 batters.
Howard and Meadows have started one game each. Howard allowed just one hit and one run vs. Pinson Valley, while Meadows allowed just a hit with six strikeouts against Minor.
"We've let our defense work behind us," added Meadows. "We've trusted them and let them make plays."
--
Tough challenge
When Hartselle takes the field Thursday in round three of the state playoffs, the Tigers will be facing a much stronger opponent.
Oxford finished the regular season ranked No. 1, just ahead of No. 2 Hartselle. This is a rematch from the 2020 quarterfinals.
However, for Hartselle's pitchers, the team on the other side changes nothing
"Coach (Jake) Miles always says this game is the biggest because it's the next one," Howard said. "If we stay mentally focused and do what we've done every game, then we'll be OK."
The No. 1 Yellow Jackets have been just as dominant this postseason, winning every game by at least five runs and three games by at least 10 runs.
Hartselle opened the season with a 4-2 win at Oxford.
"You try and place a faceless and nameless opponent every time you play," said Smith. "Oxford is an amazing team. They have great players. They're well coached. But we've played a lot of great teams."
"The important thing for us is to play our best no matter who we play," Smith added.
Still, Hartselle's players are fully aware of the stakes of this matchup. With lawn chairs already occupying spots at Reuben Sims Field in anticipation of Thursday's showdown, the Tigers know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
No. 1 vs. No. 2 doesn't come around often.
"It means the world to get to play with my brothers in a game of this magnitude," Smith said. "It's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. It's what you play baseball for."
