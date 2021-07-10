Hartselle's Peyton Steele, a rising star for the Tigers, recently committed to play baseball at the University of Alabama.
He will be a part of the Tide's 2024 recruiting class.
As a freshman in 2021, Steele led Hartselle with a .362 batting average as the Tigers advanced to the Class 6A title game.
Steele joins fellow teammate Coleman Mizell on the Crimson Tide's commit list. Hartselle pitchers Elliott Bray, William Turner and Caleb Pittman are all committed to Auburn.
— Staff report
