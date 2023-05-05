centerpiece spotlight Hartselle's season comes to an end in loss to Oxford By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer May 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hartselle's Jace Meadows pitches for the Tigers against Oxford on Thursday during the third round of the state baseball playoffs. [CALEB SUGGS/DECATUR DAILY] Buy Now Hartselle first baseman Greyson Howard lays out for an out against Oxford. [CALEB SUGGS/DECATUR DAILY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers' season came to an end Thursday in the quarterfinals of the state baseball playoffs.Hartselle, the defending state champs and No. 2 ranked team, lost 4-1 and 5-3 to No. 1 Oxford."Hats off to them. They were a really good team," said Hartselle head coach William Booth.--Oxford 5, Hartselle 3: Hartselle led for five and a half innings Thursday night, but a nightmare bottom of the sixth spelled doom for the Tigers.Leading 3-1 headed into the inning, Oxford scored four runs off three hits, two errors and a passed ball."We had a ball get past our left fielder and several runs scored. That was the difference in the game," said Booth.Hartselle took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a solo homer from Eli Tidwell. Oxford answered with a solo homer of its own to tie the game 1-1 after the first.JoJo Williamson drove in a run with an RBI double in the fourth and Greyson Howard added an RBI single in the sixth to make it a 3-1 Hartselle lead.The Yellow Jackets took control in sixth with four runs and never looked back."We had it won and then it just slipped away," Booth said.JoJo Williamson led the Tigers with two hits and an RBI. Jack Smith allowed five hits and five runs with 14 strikeouts in a complete game on the mound.Hartselle's bid for a repeat state championship comes to an end with a 30-10 record.--Oxford 4, Hartselle 1: It was frustrating Game 1 for the Hartselle Tigers in Thursday's third-round playoff game.The Tigers came into the quarterfinal matchup with Oxford averaging more than 11 runs per game in the playoffs. However, that offense was nowhere to be found as Hartselle managed just one run. Booth gave all the credit to Oxford starting pitcher Hayes Harrison."The pitcher did a good job of changing speed a whole lot," Booth said. "He kept us off-balanced."Hartselle took the lead in the first inning when Peyton Steele drove in Tidwell to make it a 1-0 game.That was the extent of the Tigers' offense, however. Hartselle finished with just four hits, two of which came in the first inning."We're just used to someone throwing the same speed. He was changing it up, jerking it around, trying to throw before we even got set," Booth said.Oxford took the lead for good in the second inning when the Yellow Jackets hit three solo homeruns and added an RBI single to make it 4-1. Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Softball × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles¡Hola estudiantes!:Teachers in Morgan schools program learning SpanishDonie D.D. MartinBaseball notebook: Great coaching career ends at Athens BibleAlabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious betsMisty ManerPREP ROUNDUP: More area teams claim tickets to the North RegionalResidents give input on new river bridge optionsPREP ROUNDUP: Six area softball teams advanceHartselle defeats Minor 2-0 for playoff winChris 'CJ' Reese Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEDITORIAL: Ivey's war on woke hits unlikely target (5)Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)Today's editorial cartoon (1)Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)Volunteerism, relationships valued by Athens award winners (1)New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)Alabama bill would give parents $6,900 for private schools (1)Residents give input on new river bridge options (1)Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)Decatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournament (1)Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)Alvin Daily (1)Public meeting on Tennessee River bridge is today (1)City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)Officials push for more widespread livestreaming of public meetings (1)Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)Florida Republicans pass pronoun, diversity bills (1)With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1) Top Jobs •CEED Program Support Specialist •DIRECTOR OF ALUMNI AFFAIRS •DIRECTOR Online Poll Do increased penalties for drug possession deter addicts from using drugs? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.