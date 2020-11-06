BIRMINGHAM — Hartselle's season came to an end with a 31-17 loss to Briarwood Christian on Friday night.
Briarwood scored the game's first points with a 33-yard field goal with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers answered with a 16-play, 88-yard drive that took 6:07 off the clock to take a 7-3 lead. Mookie Moore scored on a one-yard run to cap the drive.
Hartselle extended its lead to 14-3 when Coleman Mizell batted Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina's lateral, pulled it in for an interception and returned it 38-yards for a touchdown with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter.
Briarwood threatened a couple of times late in the second quarter, but the Hartselle defense made two crucial fourth-down stops to keep the Lions off the scoreboard.
The Lions opened the second half with an 80-yard drive to cut the Hartselle lead to 14-10 when Tyler Waugh scored on a two-yard run with 8:14 left in the third.
Hartselle responded with a Crawford Lang 51-yard field goal with 4:53 left in the third to extend its lead to 17-10.
Briarwood tied the game at 17-17 when Waugh scored his second touchdown from two yards out with 2:10 remaining in the third.
The Lions took a 24-17 lead when Waugh scored on a seven-yard run with 10:26 left in the fourth. The touchdown was his third of the game.
Briarwood capped the scoring when Waugh scored from eight yards out to extend the lead to 31-17 with 1:04 remaining.
"We played hard tonight," said Hartselle coach Bryan Moore. "We just couldn't get anything going offensively to keep Briarwood off the field in the second half."
The Tigers' season comes to an end at 7-4 in Moore's first year as Hartselle's head coach.
