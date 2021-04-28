HUNTSVILLE — Hartselle stayed within striking range of Randolph for much of the first half, but the Raiders pulled away in the second to hand the Tigers a 4-1 loss Tuesday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Slate Gargus scored Hartselle's lone goal.
"This is a group that started about seven or eight years ago kind of playing together," Hartselle coach Dan Bennich said. "They have continued, and they've just gotten better each year. They've become really family for each other, and for the younger folks they've become those role models. I think this is the beginning of a new culture, a new tradition for Hartselle."
Randolph (14-3-2) got two goals from Keegan Morse and one apiece from Andres Hughes and Ethan Kubista. Hughes and Tyler DeOrio each tallied an assist.
"We're a young team," Randolph coach Alex Tomlinson said. "Only two seniors. Randolph has a great tradition, and we always set high expectations, but this group has really matured across the course of this season, and we're super proud of how hard they've played and how we've come along to play against a great team like Hartselle and find ways to win."
Morse scored the game's first goal with 25:01 left in the first half. He tacked on another goal with 20:46 remaining before intermission.
Gargus pulled Hartselle within 2-1 with a goal at 10:35 to go in the half.
Hughes added another Randolph score at 2:10 before intermission.
Kubista capped the scoring at 34:17 left in regulation.
Hartselle finished its season 18-6-1.
"When we came into the season, we knew we had a good team," Hartselle senior Keegan Zanda said. "I had faith in our team that we'd make a run, and we did and we broke records along the way. We set the foundation for the younger people that are going to be coming up. We got the community behind us now. For us seniors to be able to set this right here, it just means a lot because know that soccer from here on out it'll be in great hands with these kids that are going to be coming up."
