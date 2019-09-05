HARTSELLE — Hartselle public address announcer Jonathan Bragwell arrives at J.P. Cain Stadium nearly two hours before the Tigers kick off.
Before going up in the press box, he meets with the assistant coaches of the opposing team to make sure he pronounces their players’ names correctly. He’s already compiled everything he needs in a document on his computer to announce before the game.
He’s spent the week emailing back and forth with athletic directors, cheerleader sponsors, coaches and the quarterback club to make sure he has everything right.
“It’s like being the ringmaster of a circus,” Bragwell said. “I have to get everything together and collaborate and coordinate with everyone to do pregame.”
Then, he does pregame announcements. Those last over an hour.
Pregame is the hard part. After kickoff, Bragwell’s job becomes something else entirely.
“Pregame is probably my main job,” Bragwell said. “Once the game starts, it’s just announcing football plays.”
This year is Bragwell’s 18th season as the public address announcer for Hartselle. The Tigers are off to a 1-1 start with a road trip to Athens in a Class 6A, Region 7 game Friday.
Bragwell’s first season was in 2002— a year before longtime coach Bob Godsey arrived.
He had been helping with Hartselle basketball radio broadcasts. Hartselle’s public address at the time stepped down and the administration approached Bragwell after hearing him on the radio.
“I never really had an interest in going into broadcasting or anything like that,” Bragwell said. “It was just something I had a knack for doing. I enjoyed it.”
Bragwell’s first game was a region game against Russellville — his father’s alma mater.
He was extremely nervous. The sound equipment at the time didn’t do him any favors.
“Back then, the speakers were down by the concession stand,” Bragwell said. “There was like a one second delay. That really messed me up.”
Hartselle lost to Russellville 35-21, but the 2002 season ended up being a memorable one. The Tigers made it to the semifinals in Class 5A and won 11 games. Bragwell even got to call a home playoff game.
Those first two years were a learning experience for him. It wasn’t until the third season that he started to feel comfortable in the press box.
“My first couple of years, I had someone helping me spot players,” he said. “They would help me see who made the tackle and tell me. I’d watch the offense, and he would watch the defense. By my third season, I was able to watch them on my own. It started to slow down.”
Bragwell called football games for five years before adding basketball to his work load. Bragwell was a wrestling coach and couldn’t take on basketball responsibilities before. When he decided to stop coaching wrestling, he decided to call basketball games, too.
Johnny Berry — now the principal at Decatur High — was the coach at the time. It wasn’t until 2014 that the current coach, Faron Key, arrived.
Bragwell had already established himself as almost the voice of Hartselle athletics by that point. Key was focused on building a strong home-court advantage. Having Bragwell by his side was a major bonus.
“He’s always willing to help build the culture in the gym,” Key said. “He was one of the first people I met. We wanted a really good environment, so we started bouncing ideas off of each other.”
Part of that is building a strong playlist that rings throughout the gym and the football field.
Bragwell has a keen ear for music that can almost act as an inside joke with the team. He sometimes plays songs that feature the opposing team’s mascot or make reference to a situation in the game.
He has two playlists for football — one called “entertainment” and one called “getting krunk.”
The former is lighter music for the early part of pregame. The latter is meant to get the crowd excited near the start of the game.
He also listens to the players. If there’s a song they want played during warm-ups, he usually obliges as long as it’s family friendly.
“He loves Hartselle so much that he wants to be a part of the reason that we win,” Key said. “He fills a very important role when it comes to winning. I think that is an advantage for us.”
Bragwell’s love for Hartselle sports was a learned quality. He isn’t a Hartselle native. His first teaching job wasn’t even in the Hartselle area.
He’s a 1992 Fultondale High grad who studied elementary education at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He first taught at Leon Sheffield in Decatur before moving to F.E. Burleson in Hartselle 21 years ago. He’s now at Hartselle Intermediate School where he teaches fifth grade social studies.
Over time, his duties as public address announcer and his teaching job made him love Hartselle. He has became synonymous with Hartselle sports.
“Ever since I was little I remember hearing him at football games and basketball games,” Hartselle basketball player Brody Peebles said. “His love for the community can’t be measured. It’s honestly probably more than any of us.”
Even with 18 years of football and 13 years of basketball under his belt, some aspects of the job cause Bragwell some anxiety.
At the top of the list is easily the homecoming football game announcements. Messing up the homecoming court ceremony could mean dire consequences.
“I’m always relieved when the third quarter of the homecoming game starts,” Bragwell said. “Then, it’s just football. All I have to do is football.”
Still, he does his best to help create one of the toughest home advantages in the state for both football and basketball. His voice rings out at every Hartselle home game.
Hartselle only has four home football games this season, including the 49-29 win over Brooks last Friday. Bragwell will be in the press box for the remaining three, making sure the crowd is up to speed and that the players take center stage.
“The most important part of my job is making sure the kids get recognition,” Bragwell said. “I just want to be the voice for Hartselle High School and Hartselle football and basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.