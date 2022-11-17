HARTSELLE — When the clock struck zero for Hartselle's win over Center Point in last Friday's second-round playoff game, it was time for a celebration.
Not only had the Tigers overcome a 14-point deficit, they had a win that put them in the state playoff quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years.
"It's one of the most exciting feelings ever," said Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith.
As exciting as it may be to play in the third round for the first time since 2012, there's also the realization that it has indeed been 10 years.
Now as the undefeated Tigers (12-0) prepare to visit Mountain Brook (10-2) this Friday, they do so with no current players who have any experience this deep into the playoffs.
Luckily for Smith, he has an ace up his sleeve.
From 2006-2012, Hartselle reached the quarterfinals six times. As a player, Will Lang was a part of three of those teams and was the starting quarterback for two.
Lang is now Hartselle's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, meaning he has a lot of experience for Smith to rely on.
"Having him behind me with the experience that he has, it means everything," Smith said. "I've been with Coach Lang now for four years. Anything that comes out of his mouth I'm going to trust."
Despite having played what is considered the most important position on the field, Lang said playing in the quarterfinals is nothing compared to what a coach goes through.
"There's a lot more pressure and stress as a coach," Lang said. "You hope your players are loose and trust in your plan enough to go out and execute it to the best of their abilities."
While the difference between player and coach may be more stressful, Lang said the key to success in the quarterfinals is no different today than it was 10-12 years ago.
"The biggest thing throughout the week is that you have to believe you can win and I think our guys do," Lang said. "I wouldn't say they're overconfident, because Mountain Brook is a really good team. But if you feel that monkey on your back, then you're already down."
In 2010 Lang led Hartselle to a 24-14 third round win over Russellville. The win put the Tigers in the semifinals for the first time since 2002 and ended a streak of three straight quarterfinal losses.
Lang said a win Friday would be just as meaningful.
"As a player that was a special feeling. Now I kind of have that Dad point of view," said Lang. "I want to see my guys get to experience that same kind of success."
Friday night's winner advances to a semifinal showdown with the winner of Muscle Shoals (10-1) at Gardendale (9-3). If Hartselle advances, the Tigers would be the home team. The last time Hartselle played in the semifinal round was in 2011 when the Tigers won the Class 5A state championship.
